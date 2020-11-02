https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/college-offers-whites-space-students-learn-oppress-nonwhites/
(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In an effort to combat systemic racism, Brandeis University’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion division is setting aside spaces exclusively for white students.
The catch? They will partake in anti-racist trainings.
Guided by a white staffer, Caucasian students who choose to participate will undergo a six-week training covering all things race so they can “come to a deeper understanding about how whiteness moves,” according to the DEI office’s website. The training is in addition to their regular course load.
