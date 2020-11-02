https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/common-painkillers-dont-relieve-back-pain-may-make-worse/

(STUDY FINDS) — SYDNEY — Got back pain? Turns out the over-the-counter treatments in your medicine cabinet may be causing you more harm than relief. A new study finds that common painkillers used to treat a nagging back offer little help while increasing the risk for other frustrating side effects.

The study, researched at The George Institute for Global Health in Sydney, Australia, reports that only one in six people experienced significant relief from nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), aspirin (Bayer, Bufferin), or naproxen (Aleve).

Researchers also say that NSAIDs increase the risk of gastrointestinal side effects by 2.5 times. The medications can cause heartburn and irritation of the stomach, and in more serious cases ulcers or internal bleeding.

