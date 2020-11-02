https://hannity.com/media-room/communism-101-harris-posts-bizarre-cartoon-saying-all-americans-should-end-up-at-the-same-place/

COMMUNISM 101: Harris Posts Bizarre Cartoon Saying All Americans Should ‘End Up at the Same Place’

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris raised eyebrows among millions of Americans on social media over the weekend; posting a strange cartoon about the difference between “equality” and “equity” in the US economy.

