In today’s America, many don’t even read the US Constitution or The Declaration of Independence or their Bibles, much less understand and seek to apply it. Sheriff Richard Mack of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association has come a long way since the day he chose to run for the office of sheriff. He has learned a lot about being a constitutional sheriff since then and has been sharing his knowledge with other sheriffs around the US to help them be constitutional sheriffs as well. He joins me in this episode to talk about his work.

Richard Mack, former Sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, was the first sheriff in the country to file a lawsuit against the Clinton administration to stop the gun control associated with the Brady Bill. Mack’s case was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court, and which ruled 5-4 that provisions of the Brady Bill were indeed unconstitutional.

Mack spent 20 years in law enforcement and the past 17 years as a political activist. He has appeared at over 120 Tea Party rallies and authored five books on states’ rights, the oath of office and constitutional liberty.

Mack received a bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies and Sociology from Brigham Young University. He spent 11 years with the Provo, Utah Police Department and then moved to Arizona to run for Graham County Sheriff in 1988. While serving as sheriff, Mack received an invitation to attend the FBI National Academy, and he graduated in 1992. In 1994, he was named Elected Official of the Year by the Arizona-New Mexico Coalition of Counties and was inducted into the NRA Hall of Fame after being named NRA Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Gun Owners of America also awarded him the Defender of the Second Amendment Award. In 1997, he received the Samuel Adams award from The Local Sovereignty Coalition. In 2010, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Oath Keepers.

Check out his Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers website.

