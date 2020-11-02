https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/crooked-media-bro-says-we-should-reject-president-trump-as-the-legitimate-leader-again-if-he-wins/

We’ve said this a lot, but the Joe Biden campaign sure does a lot of worrying about President Trump winning the electoral vote on election night — let’s just say the people who should be saying it’ll be Biden in a landslide sure don’t act like it. That’s why we’ve been promised a “red mirage” — It might appear as though Trump won on election night, but it’s only when every last mail-in and absentee ballot has been counted that Biden will emerge as the winner.

Brian Beutler of Crooked Media, the group founded by Obama bros Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, tweets that Trump has no path to victory, but then claims that if he “wins,” we shouldn’t accept him as our legitimate leader, just like the Democrats still haven’t accepted him.

Trump as no free-and-fair path to re-election. If he “wins” as he contemplates winning, we should not accept him as the legitimate leader of a democratic nation. https://t.co/os2skIprPU — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) November 2, 2020

So even if he “wins,” he’s not the president. Sounds mature.

Right. Just like in 2016. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 2, 2020

So, like 2016 — Kieran, Joe Biden’s Tapioca Dealer (@KieranEleison) November 2, 2020

Why should the next 4 years be any different than the previous? — Incom T-65B:Small thermal exhaust port? No problem (@AginKs) November 2, 2020

You haven’t accepted it for the last four years, either — Montauk Crinklebottom (@Voxrfszzisf) November 2, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when it was unpatriotic to accept the results of an election, or something — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) November 2, 2020

When democrats threaten the results of election, its cool or something. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) November 2, 2020

I was told that challenging the results of an election is Undemocratic and Harmful to a Democracy. Now it’s all fine and dandy again? — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) November 2, 2020

Suddenly, not immediately accepting the results of the election is ok. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) November 2, 2020

They haven’t for 4 years, why start now — ClayMore🎃 (@frontfacesenemy) November 2, 2020

🤡 — AMY E JOHNSON (@AEJ58) November 2, 2020

TDS in full effect — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) November 2, 2020

Perfect example of how the left will do anything they can do to contravene the electoral if they don’t get their way…. #RussiaRussiaRussia — A Jack Hole (@AJackHole) November 2, 2020

Same thing was said in 2016. They have pumped a little more air in the polls this time so you can say that again. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) November 2, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you? — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) November 2, 2020

Pre-justifying the riots? — BTME (@btme87) November 2, 2020

You’re terrified and it shows. Delicious irony. — Big Brain (@Dem_Phalereus) November 2, 2020

Oh sweetie, spare us and get off the cross — Unmarked🇺🇲Minivan (@UMinivan) November 2, 2020

Don’t you dare start this shit — 🤴🏻 (@LittleMrOpinion) November 2, 2020

Ok psycho, simmer down😳 — jenndee19 (@jenndee19) November 2, 2020

Kinda seems like you’re the problem here. — Katja (@khtb677) November 2, 2020

So we shall expect even more crying from you this time around? — Dr. Jerome Barron PH.D (@BlameBitcoin) November 2, 2020

That was Ben Rhodes.

Can I give you some friendly advice? Do not attempt to steal this election. — Friendly Nationalist (@friendly1776) November 2, 2020

So they’re already declaring that even if Trump “wins,” they won’t treat him as legitimate. So how is that different from Trump’s first term?

Related:

‘This is what they do’: The inevitable last-minute tightening of the swing state polls has commenced! https://t.co/LcJRFv8Zkr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 2, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

