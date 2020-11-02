https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/crooked-media-bro-says-we-should-reject-president-trump-as-the-legitimate-leader-again-if-he-wins/

We’ve said this a lot, but the Joe Biden campaign sure does a lot of worrying about President Trump winning the electoral vote on election night — let’s just say the people who should be saying it’ll be Biden in a landslide sure don’t act like it. That’s why we’ve been promised a “red mirage” — It might appear as though Trump won on election night, but it’s only when every last mail-in and absentee ballot has been counted that Biden will emerge as the winner.

Brian Beutler of Crooked Media, the group founded by Obama bros Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, tweets that Trump has no path to victory, but then claims that if he “wins,” we shouldn’t accept him as our legitimate leader, just like the Democrats still haven’t accepted him.

So even if he “wins,” he’s not the president. Sounds mature.

That was Ben Rhodes.

So they’re already declaring that even if Trump “wins,” they won’t treat him as legitimate. So how is that different from Trump’s first term?

