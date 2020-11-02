https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/02/daily-beast-editor-at-large-molly-jong-fast-faceplants-in-epic-fashion-after-smearing-washington-examiner-as-far-right-over-hunter-biden/

Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast is actually pretty slow. Hard to believe, we know.

Yesterday, she published her piece about “Trumpworld Panicking” in the Daily Beast for your reading pleasure:

I wrote about the panic in Trumpworld in the ⁦@thedailybeast⁩ https://t.co/hIMshvYHaX — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 1, 2020

Jong-Fast’s piece included a dig at the “far-right website The Washington Examiner” for an article written by Jerry Dunleavy and Daniel Chaitin about a second purported laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, this one seized by the DEA.

So many Hunter Biden laptops, so little time.https://t.co/1nCEPVspna — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 31, 2020

Obviously only a nefarious far-right outlet would consider something like that newsworthy.

Does @MollyJongFast have editors at the @TheDailyBeast? The second Hunter Biden laptop that myself & @danielchaitin7 wrote about for @DCExaminer was actually first buried at the bottom of an article by “far right”… @NBCNews. https://t.co/qKEyQ8cVeChttps://t.co/x6wXa6HaTM pic.twitter.com/kblFaUfgfq — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

Indeed, NBC News’ post justifying their decision to largely ignore the legitimately concerning stories about Hunter Biden’s other seized laptop included a revelation about the existence of a second purported seized laptop.

To be fair, Molly & her Daily Beast editors would’ve had to read all the way to the second sentence of the article that they were baselessly smearing to know that. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

And we can’t expect Molly to do that.

Honestly hilarious the hackery that places like the Daily Beast get away with. “Far right,” she smears. Trump World,” she claims. Meanwhile, it was the Examiner spotting a tidbit that NBC News had buried, & it was noted Trump flacks myself & Danny Chaitin reporting it. Actual LOL — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

I mean the premise of her article is that myself & Danny were secretly waiting til Friday night to drop a new Hunter Biden bombshell on behalf of Trump World, when in reality I was about to head to the bars when we spotted it in NBC’s own Friday news dump. Such a nefarious plot! — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

It gets even more nefarious, though:

Someone just sent this to me. An article from October 25 mentioning Hunter Biden’s second laptop, published in … The Daily Beast.https://t.co/O4jWGrO5VD pic.twitter.com/aqaC7krSIi — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

Indeed, as we noted earlier, The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay reported on the second laptop on October 25.

The existence of this laptop was revealed in @thedailybeast a week earlier, for the record https://t.co/d24F7XFNl0 https://t.co/76GwsLOvRM — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 1, 2020

Shouldn’t Molly know that? What exactly does she do there?

Incredible.@thedailybeast ‘s “Editor at large” @MollyJongFast tried to smear @dcexaminer by saying they “magically produced” another Hunter Biden laptop.https://t.co/hCMm8De9d9 It turns out that 2nd laptop was 1st reported in The Daily Beast!https://t.co/Cr5AkFxOXK pic.twitter.com/uQX9YRt5kV — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 1, 2020

It’s actually not all that incredible that Molly Jong-Fast would faceplant like that. We’ve seen enough of her oeuvre to know that that’s just how she rolls.

Oops. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 1, 2020

Lmfao — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) November 1, 2020

Very On-Brand for Molly, indeed — Just Sayin’ (@JustSayin_Yo) November 1, 2020

Also on-brand for Molly? Crap like this:

Daily Beast quietly “updated” Molly Jong Fast’s article, changing from the dumbass smear that “the far-right website The Washington Examiner magically produced” to “we heard about” another Hunter laptop. Fuck off for calling us far-right, & where’s the editor’s note & my apology? pic.twitter.com/llbPscjRa5 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 1, 2020

Don’t hold your breath, Jerry.

