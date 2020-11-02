https://www.theblaze.com/news/dan-crenshaw-biden-trump-chaos

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised Sunday morning that he will end President Donald Trump’s reign of “chaos” — assuming he is elected Tuesday.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), however, fired back with a sobering truth: Businesses impacted by the chaos of rioting and looting weren’t having to protect themselves from Trump supporters.

What are the details?

On Twitter, Biden wrote, “I promise you this: I’ll end Donald Trump’s chaos and end the crisis.”

Crenshaw shot back, “Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters.”

What else?

The Daily Wire, which reported on the exchange, also highlighted some of the more damning pieces of evidence to support his claim in a now-viral article.

The outlet recounted some of the many times between just May and July that out-of-control demonstrators and rioters converged on cities and towns across America with one apparent objective: steal, burn, and destroy.

May 27: Minneapolis burns: The Star Tribune reported that most of the violence came from a massive crowd that was rioting outside Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters who were “throwing objects at the building and officers and turning more violent as the night wore on.”

May 28: Rioters stormed the headquarters of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct. “Livestream video showed the protesters entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set,” The Associated Press reported. “Police appeared to have left the building located in the neighborhood not far from where Floyd died Monday.” The St. Paul Police Department tweeted that there had been “more than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires.”

May 29: Federal Protective Service officer Patrick Underwood was killed in a shooting at a federal office building in Oakland, California. “According to the FBI’s San Francisco branch, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers,” Fox News reported. “About 1,000 protesters in Oakland smashed windows, sprayed buildings with ‘Kill Cops’ graffiti and were met with chemical spray from police, who said several officers were injured by projectiles,” according to Fox News.

May 29: Richmond, VA: Rioters set fire to an occupied multi-family residence with a child inside, then repeatedly blocked firefighters’ access to the scene.

June 1: Multiple police officers were attacked in New York as violent rioters broke into stores and looted them. In Buffalo, a driver rammed a truck into a group of law enforcement officials which reportedly left two of them seriously injured.

June 1: Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was murdered by looters and rioters while trying to defend his friend’s pawn shop.

June 2: Leftist “1619 Project” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones defends rioters’ destruction: “Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence … I think any reasonable person would say we shouldn’t be destroying other people’s property, but these are not reasonable times.” In mid-June, she followed by responding to a New York Post op-ed by Charles Kesler suggesting that the riots be called the “1619 Riots.” Hannah-Jones tweeted, “It would be an honor. Thank you.”

June 8: Seattle leftists establish the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” By mid-June, numerous shootings had occurred, leaving a 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy in critical condition.

June 23: Violent rioters in Wisconsin reportedly attacked an openly gay Democrat state senator as they engaged in the destruction of property outside the Wisconsin State Capitol.

July 2: Riots break out in Portland as reported Antifa activists attempted to attack the Portland federal courthouse. Those violent protests in Portland continued for months.

July 19: At least a dozen Seattle police officers were injured as rioters attacked multiple police precincts, a municipal court, an Amazon building, and a Starbucks. The Seattle Police Department said the rioters “were responsible for a significant amount of property damage to government buildings and private businesses” and that “at least a dozen officers were injured.”

Mid-July: Rioters shone powerful lasers in the eyes of federal law enforcement officials in Portland during attacks on a federal courthouse, causing the officials to face possible permanent severe eye damage.

July 28: New York City’s police department states that 303 police vehicles have been vandalized in anti-racism and Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the city — and subsequent riots — costing the city around a million dollars in damages.

Anything else?

Last week, Crenshaw suggested that Biden could be compromised by the Chinese Communist Party.

“There’s a possibility that Joe Biden is actually compromised by the Chinese Communist Party,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends” early last week.

“Here’s why,” he began. “We know for a fact, this is undisputed, that Hunter Biden has gone around the world getting sweetheart deals because of his family’s name.”

Crenshaw pointed out that it is important to discern — preferably before the election — whether Biden benefited from his son’s Ukrainian business dealings.

“The American people deserve to know this. We’re about to have an election and potentially elect a president that’s compromised by the Chinese Communist Party because this energy company has direct ties to the Communist Party,” he insisted.

