PORTLAND, OR – On Halloween night, Antifa spread their chaos across state lines between Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.

Law Enforcement Today previously told you about the violence Saturday night in Vancouver. Here’s what happened across the bridge south of Vancouver.

Antifa rioters break out the windows of a nonprofit bank in northeast Portland during their anti-capitalism riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vEfWKFE4RS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Antifa and Black Lives Matter are no strangers to Portland, as they’ve graced the city with their destruction for the past 130+ nights. Halloween night last Saturday was no different.

Antifa rioters try to make a street blockade to slow police during their anti-capitalism Halloween riot in northeast Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/kf445fuTCh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

The domestic terrorists decided to start their evening in residential neighborhoods along Martin Luther King Blvd. The irony is not lost on this author that they chose the road dedicated to Dr. King’s ideals and messages of peace and equality to terrorize residents, many of whom are black.

Portland Police clear the residential street trashed by antifa rioters tonight after they smashed up businesses along MLK Blvd. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/4XE7vvwWZ9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Not surprisingly, damage was done to the neighborhoods including vandalizing property and graffiti messages of threats to residents and police.

Portland Police make an announcement apologizing to residents of the residential area impacted by the loud noise. Antifa have smashed out businesses & attacked people tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/NinMGbBjll — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

What was new to this night of vandalism was the addition of a certain threat among the spray painted messages: A threat on the life of President Trump, according to the Oregon Catalyst.

On Halloween night, around 150 #antifa militants marched through NE Portland in a pre-planned anti-capitalism protest. They forbade press from recording as they smashed numerous businesses. Police declared a riot but made no arrests. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/V7cHcJ68G1 pic.twitter.com/95eDEgINd3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Despite a repair man arriving within hours, particular attention was paid to a Red Robin, whose windows were smashed and spray painted. The Oregon Catalyst suggested that the public may not be getting the full picture of what’s occurring due to the speed of some of the repairs.

Several social media posts suggest that there is no remorse over the damage to local businesses, nor the intention to stop the destruction any time soon.

Portland antifa account “Defend PDX,” who claims to protect and defend Portland, had this to say after the night of antifa rampage that resulted in numerous businesses being vandalized in Portland and Vancouver, Wash. https://t.co/Lq4QWyRZwh pic.twitter.com/oheFrRll2j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2020

Once most of the crowd dispersed from Portland, they headed across the bridge to Vancouver where a vigil was being held for Kevin Peterson, a black man who shot at police and was subsequently shot and killed by officers.

Almost immediately following the vigil, the violence began.

The group of thugs resorted to some of their oldest tactics right away, with throwing readily available objects at a group of counter protesters. One such person on the “other side” is a conservative independent journalist who has been documenting the terrorism of BLM and Antifa for months.

Not that it should matter, but the victim is also black.

Andrew Duncomb, known on social media as Black Rebel, was struck in the head with a rock that was hurled in his direction, resulting in a major head laceration.

It’s believed that he was targeted because he had a camera out and was recording their destructive antics. Duncomb was also stabbed in Portland by an Antifa member several months prior to this in July.

The suspect Antifa member in that case was convicted pedophile Blake David Hampe, who was bailed out by an unknown Antifa bail group in August. His bail had been set at $250,000

My video footage of getting hit by the rock. I believe they targeted me specifically. pic.twitter.com/YSIC5VGDjQ — Andrew Duncomb (Black Rebel) (@SpaceForceUSA_) October 31, 2020

What’s interesting (or perhaps absurd) is that none of the local media reported on his head injury. He was required to get stitches on his head, as the laceration was quite deep. Yet not one media outlet reported of the assault on Duncomb.

Antifa attacked Andrew Duncomb, a black Trump supporter, for filming them in Vancouver, Washington. pic.twitter.com/w5DggTSOjj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 31, 2020

Duncomb reportedly has no plans to stop his documentation of Antifa and BLM terrorism in the streets of Portland and other cities around the nation. He has, however, set up an account on Fundly to help with his medical bills, as he is independent and does not have medical insurance.

I am out of the Hospital. You Can Help Support at https://t.co/1jyfOndjlF or CashApp https://t.co/18tOeizFUr https://t.co/Exjay765mD — Andrew Duncomb (Black Rebel) (@SpaceForceUSA_) October 31, 2020

Additionally, Duncomb has been targeted by Antifa before, in the stabbing mentioned above as well as damage done to his vehicle.

Duncomb is also raising money for ballistic vests for himself and others on the frontlines of the rioting taking over Portland. Originally, Duncomb set up a GoFundMe page, but, not surprisingly, the fundraiser was shut down by the platform.

Please donate to the #PDXvestFund today! Provide life saving ballistic vests to street medics, Portland press corps, frontlines (BIPOC first). 🦺 Share this URL far and wide: https://t.co/r1YE6vzWa3 (Artwork by IG: primalscreamingwithfriends) pic.twitter.com/986W0ksVHY — Shane Becker Ⓐ🏴🖤 (@veganstraightedge) September 4, 2020

Antifa, however, has the exact same fundraiser up on GoFundMe that remains up to this day.

They claim to need vests and other gear because, according to the fundraiser:

“Police and fascists are murdering us in the streets.”

As a reminder, the only person to have died in Portland as a result of these riots was Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a Trump and police supporter who was literally murdered in the streets of Portland by an Antifa/Black Lives Matter supporter.

PORTLAND, OR –Wow. Police have just released video clips showing the murder of a Trump supporter may have been planned.

Following the fatal-police encounter with man suspected of killing Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay Bishop” Danielson, authorities released previously unseen surveillance imagery by way of the unsealed arrest warrant for Michael Forest Reinoehl.

Turns out that the murder of Danielson looked more like a planned execution – with the suspect lying in wait for the victim.

Antifa ‘killer’ Michael Reinoehl seen ‘lying in wait’ before fatally shooting ‘MAGA martyr’ Jay Bishop in Portland https://t.co/U9AQr8yYeQ — ColorAZred 🩸🇺🇸 (@ColorMeRed) September 5, 2020

Many have seen the widely circulated videos of the Portland murder of Danielson, but the endeavors of Reinoehl prior to the August 29th murder have also been relatively unknown.

When police had identified the suspect in the case, they began investigating Reinoehl’s actions before his attendance of the protest on August 29th.

Authorities had obtained consent from the son of Reinoehl, identified as Devin, to search his phone records on a previous criminal investigation on Devin back in early August.

One of the contacts in Devin’s phone labeled as “Dad” had asked if he could purchase a firearm in exchange for marijuana and some cash on August 7th:

“Sell me the gun for a quarter pound of wee and $100 I’m getting tired of this shit I need a piece now.”

While Devin was arrested on August 12th during that investigation prior to the August 29th murder, it helped create more context to Reinoehl trying to illegally obtain a firearm.

But perhaps the most damning evidence against Reinoehl wasn’t just the widely seen footage online, but surveillance footage captured from the Moda Tower located at 601 SW 3rd Avenue.

The camera is positioned over a garage entry on SW 3rd Avenue, where Reinoehl was observed walking ahead of Danielson and his friend Chandler Pappas. Reinoehl then sees the two Patriot Prayer members walking up the street behind him and was observed reaching for something in his waistband.

Reinoehl prior to the victim walking by the area – Oregon Circuit Court

Thereafter, Reinoehl then moves toward the garage entry area on the sidewalk and conceals himself, witnessed again reaching toward something in his front-left waist area.

All the while, Reinoehl is watching both Danielson and Pappas walk by the area.

Danielson and Pappas walking by as Reinoehl waits while concealed – Oregon Circuit Court

It’s when both Danielson and Pappas walk past the area where Reinoehl was concealed that the suspect then emerges while continuing to have his hand settled on some type of pocket or pouch within his waistband.

A second unidentified person referred to as “Subject #2” which is presumed to be in cahoots with Reinoehl looks back at Reinoehl and then the two begin to pursue both Danielson and Pappas from behind.

Subject 2 looking back at Reinoehl – Oregon Circuit Court

This particular surveillance footage perspective did not capture the shooting, but the shooting transpired moments after the mentioned events.

Yet shortly after the shooting, Reinoehl can be seen backing into the camera’s view once again along with “Subject #2”.

While “Subject #2” begins running after the shooting, Reinoehl was witnessed running northbound while attempting to “manipulate the same area of his vest with his hands” that he was seen reaching for while waiting for Danielson and Pappas to walk by the area where he hid himself.

Subject 2 fleeing area with Reinoehl after shooting – Oregon Circuit Court

As many know, the police-encounter Reinoehl did not end in the suspect’s favor. Here’s our previous report on that incident.

The man wanted for murdering a Trump supporter in Portland is dead.

This, after a task force including federal agents moved in to arrest him in Lacey following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Michael Reinoehl, 48 years old, a self proclaimed member of Antifa, was determined to be the suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Danielson, also known as Jay Bishop, who was a Trump supporter and a proud American. He was also a member of the Constitutionalist group Patriot Prayer.

Pro-tip: Stop linking to New York Slimes. Here’s a local account of the shooting in a suburb of Lacey, Washington, where Antifa murder suspect Michael Reinoehl was allegedly killed tonight in a confrontation w/US Marshals & other LEOs.https://t.co/46zhIrScEQ — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 4, 2020

It’s been reported that as agents from both the FBI and US Marshals arrived at an apartment complex as part of an arrest task force in Lacey with an arrest warrant for Reinoehl.

Apparently, when they encountered him as he got out of a vehicle, Reinoehl started to run before pulling a gun out and pointed it at the agents. This resulted in an agent firing his weapon at Reinoehl, who died from gunshot wounds.

BREAKING: Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting and Antifa Member Michael Forest Reinoehl Was Killed by Police Officers During Arrest https://t.co/FUrMgf4r50 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2020

Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said:

“As they attempted to apprehend him, there was gunfire.”

Lt. Brady said that four law enforcement officials fired their weapons, including those from the Department of Corrections, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Lakewood Police Department.

Reinoehl’s death came just hours after he gave an interview with Donovan Farley, which was posted by Vice News, where he admitted to shooting Danielson.

During the interview, Reinoehl alleged that he felt he was going to be stabbed. He stated:

“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on.

“I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

Antifa accounts in their secret group chatrooms are calling the killing of antifa shooter Michael Reinoehl a police “execution.” Related: Reinoehl said he was in the U.S. Army, but there is no record of that, reports the NYT. pic.twitter.com/ViSDfrPDYN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

Law Enforcement Today previously reported on the shooting. The suspect, now identified as Reinoehl, can be heard on video taunting Danielson as a Trump supporter seconds before shooting him.

Additionally, it’s been said that Reinoehl was an Army veteran, but apparently there is no record of him having served.

It appears that someone has created a Twitter account in Reinoehl’s name following his death, as the following message was posted to his new account about four hours after he died:

https://twitter.com/MichaeIReinoehI/status/1301746282826997760

“Holy fuck it is hot down here.”

Antifa and pro Antifa groups are treating Reinoehl as a martyr, saying he will “rest in power.”

Antifa extremist accounts are already treating Michael Forest Reinoehl as a martyr pic.twitter.com/NjUQVM7Rfv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2020

_

