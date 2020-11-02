https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/02/democrats-are-acting-like-they-are-going-to-lose-arent-they-n1115555

Forget the polls, are Democrats acting like they are ahead?

Spoiler alert: no, they aren’t.

Joe Biden spent the past few days campaigning in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—all states polls show him leading, some of them comfortably.

The highly respected and prophetic Iowa Des Moines Register poll, released on Sunday, suggests Trump may win Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Democrats are very worried they’ve already lost Florida.

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman warned that Trump can win Pennsylvania, based on the large crowds he’s getting in the state.

Blue cities nationwide are preparing for unrest on election night.

The Democracy Institute, which correctly predicted the Brexit vote, says President Trump is “set to win [the] US presidency by electoral college landslide.”

Democrat Congressman James Clyburn is panicking about black voters supporting Trump and already crying about voter suppression.

Several battleground state polls released in the past few days look very good for Trump.

Even CBS News concedes that an Election Day surge by Republicans could lead Trump to victory.

In short, Democrats are panicking right now and are planning to delegitimize the Election Day results.

“Democrats are panicking because Joe Biden has not run up a large enough lead in early votes in battleground states and they know that President Trump’s in-person votes on Election Day will make up the difference and propel him to victory,” said Trump 2020 deputy campaign manager Justin Clark in a statement. “Biden’s political operatives have already been distributing talking points and research to delegitimize Election Day results by coaching surrogates to refer to the President’s Election Day success as a ‘Red Mirage.’ The operatives are advising surrogates and media to create a smokescreen by casting blame all around – imagining postal delays or falsely claiming that mail-in ballots that have simply not been returned should be considered legitimate votes that need to be counted. None of this will be true, but it will be held up as proof that President Trump’s victory is a so-called ‘Red Mirage.’ No one should fall for it.”

“We are aware that Democrats have already cut television ads they are prepared to deploy to further cement the ‘Red Mirage’ misinformation, seeking to convince people that all Joe Biden would need for victory is more time, extending well beyond Election Day,” Clark continued. “At the same time, we fully anticipate that Democrats will be in court arguing to extend deadlines for accepting and counting votes mailed and received well past deadlines enacted by individual state laws. Americans should remember that Biden has assembled a massive team of lawyers who will try to loosen election integrity so they can steal this election, and also recall that Hillary Clinton advised Biden not to concede defeat ‘under any circumstances.’ The last gasp of the Biden campaign will be ugly and it will be ruthless.”

Between nominating a lackluster candidate and scaring their voters away from voting in person, Clark says Democrats have realized their early vote lead will not be enough to achieve victory. “Biden’s campaign also committed the political sin of failing to build a ground game or field operation and now they are paying the price with their inability to turn out supporters,” explains Clark, who says that Biden’s early votes came from supporters they already had, meaning Biden has “cannibalized his own Election Day turnout.”

But the Trump campaign isn’t going to be caught off guard by the Democrats’ efforts to delegitimize the Election Day results. “Because of this Biden predicament, we are on guard for Democrats to attempt to subvert state deadlines for receiving and counting ballots and we will fight to make sure they adhere to the law. President Trump wants every eligible voter to be able to vote, vote once, and have it counted.”

