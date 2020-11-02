https://noqreport.com/2020/11/02/democrats-colluding-with-cia-to-launch-intelligence-operation-that-alters-voting-machine-results-report/

Dave Janda of Operation Freedom (www.DaveJanda.com) has unleashed a bombshell story with huge implications for Tuesday’s elections. Janda’s guest in his latest broadcast is a former high-level intelligence official (Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney) who warns that the Dems and the CIA have put in place a mechanism which can alter the voting results of electronic voting machines in key swing states (like Pennsylvania) that will determine the outcome of the election.

This covert technology is called Operation Scorecard, and it was built by the CIA to surreptitiously steal elections in targeted countries. Now, that technology is being turned against the United States of America and is about to be activated on Tuesday to steal the election for Biden, explains Janda’s guest.

OmegaManRadio, a pro-liberty, pro-Christian podcast channel, has reposted portions of the Dave Janda interview at this link on Soundcloud.com. Start listening around the 20 minute mark to hear the bombshell segments.

The original interview from Dave Janda is currently available via YouTube but is likely to be blacklisted soon. Here’s the YouTube embed:

As McInerney explains in the video, after the closing of polls in Pennsylvania and other swing states, the voting machines will be intercepted and then altered using complex algorithms to alter the votes in a way that evades detection, handing a victory to the pre-designated “winner” (Joe Biden).

In the interview, he explains that a covert app called “Scorecard” steals votes by making sure Democrats always stay about 3% ahead of their Republican rivals. “Scorecard steals the elections by tampering with the computers at the transfer points,” he adds.

This also explains why Joe Biden recently said, with great clarity, “We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

Here’s the video of Biden bragging about the massive voter fraud system that’s being used to try to to steal the election for him:

This might also help explain why Joe Biden told voters at a recent (small) rally that he didn’t “need their vote” to become President, and why Nancy Pelosi says Biden will win no matter what the votes say on Nov. 3rd.

The deep state has a plan in place to steal this election by altering votes in key swing states. And if Trump challenges the fraud, he will be condemned for “refusing to accept the outcome” of the rigged election. This is the narrative trap that has been set by the treasonous mainstream media.

Keep in mind that just over the last two days, Trump campaign officials were asking for detailed information about how voting machines are handled in Pennsylvania. According to the anti-Trump Washington Post (a deep state propaganda mouthpiece):

…the Trump campaign asked officials in Cumberland County for the names of people who transport ballots and voting machines once polls close, the names of people who have access to the ballots afterward, and the precise locations where the ballots are stored, including room numbers.

It seems that Trump’s people are already aware that Dems are working to fraudulently steal this election by altering votes in Pennsylvania, and they’re trying to stop it.

Be aware that unless Trump receives an overwhelming wave of votes on Tuesday — beyond the margin of Democrat fraud — the Dems have a mechanism in place to steal the election, condemn Trump for challenging the vote theft, and seizing control of the White House from this day forward.

Spread this story far and wide. Everything is now at stake.

RED ALERT: Dems collude with CIA to launch intelligence operation that ALTERS voting machine results in Pennsylvania and other swing states

