More voters believe Donald Trump will emerge victorious on election day than believe Joe Biden will be the winner, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among likely voters, 43% believe Trump will cinch the election and win another four years in the White House, while 40% believe Joe Biden will win the election. The remaining 17% were unsure.

Among Republican respondents, 78% were certain their nominee would win, while 40% of Independent voters felt that way.

Rasmussen noted that “the extreme confidence of Trump supporters is reminiscent of the confidence voiced by Clinton supporters in 2016.”

The survey of 1,200 Likely Voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from October 29-31, 2020.

Click here to see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

