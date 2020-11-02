https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dhs-security-safety-troops/2020/11/02/id/994950

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing for attacks against any of the dozens of federal buildings in the Washington region it believes might be put under siege by rioters in the days and weeks after the election, according to a DHS spokesman.

“We are concerned about attacks on federal facilities,” the spokesman told the Washington Examiner under anonymity Monday. “[Tuesday], that is our No. 1 mandate where you would see a DHS response.”

Each of the 190 buildings could face extremist violence such as the type that has occurred in Portland over the past few months.

Other law enforcement agencies protect federal buildings in D.C. For example, the Capitol Police protects the Capitol, the National Park Service covers federal monuments and memorials, and the Secret Service covers the White House and Treasury Department.

“Working alongside our federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners, the Department of Homeland Security is fully prepared regarding election night safety and security,” Chase Jennings, a second DHS spokesman, said in a statement.

