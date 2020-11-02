https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/disgraced-prince-andrew-making-secret-nighttime-visits-queen-begging-old-job-back/

(KNEWZ) — The beleaguered Prince Andrew has been making secret late-night visits for audiences with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in a desperate attempt to secure her blessing to return to public duties, the Mirror reports.

The Duke of York saw his cushy life as a senior royal member of the Windsor clan crash down around him a year ago after a disastrous interview he gave to the BBC regarding his affiliation with the late sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein left his reputation in tatters.

The Queen, 94, now subject to pleading secret visits from her middle son, decreed that the 60-year-old Prince Andrew would be forced into early retirement.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

