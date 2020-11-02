https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/don-jr-rallies-yuma-city-ivanka-rallies-michigan-eric-trump-rallies-florida-hunter/
Ivanka Trump rallied in Michigan on Monday.
In Eaton County today, @IvankaTrump touted her father’s work on job creation, trade, energy independence and agriculture. https://t.co/e1jbXrJ3bQ
— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) November 2, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. rallied in Yuma City, Arizona on Sunday.
Make America Great Again! Event with Donald Trump, Jr. – Yuma, AZ
Sun, November 01, 2020
07:00 pm (MST)
Doors Open: 05:30 pm
Yuma City Fairgrounds
2520 E 32nd St.
Yuma, AZ, 85365https://t.co/41U1ER3hCK pic.twitter.com/bfA7WChPIe
— Delta Fox (@DeltaFo33823525) November 1, 2020
Eric Trump was in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.
Currently flying over @EricTrump’s Jacksonville, Florida rally! ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gVjKeMVgEy
— Ken Farnaso (@KLF) October 31, 2020
So the question must be asked?
Where’s Hunter Biden?
The Biden son is nowhere to be seen.