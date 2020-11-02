https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/don-jr-rallies-yuma-city-ivanka-rallies-michigan-eric-trump-rallies-florida-hunter/

Ivanka Trump speaks at campaign rally, Canfield, Ohio, October 31, photo by Kristinn Taylor

Ivanka Trump rallied in Michigan on Monday.

Donald Trump Jr. rallied in Yuma City, Arizona on Sunday.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Evidence of Biden Payments from China Support Tony Bobulinski and Show the Bidens Made Millions Swindling America

Eric Trump was in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend.

So the question must be asked?

Where’s Hunter Biden?
The Biden son is nowhere to be seen.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...