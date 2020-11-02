http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UV2XO9uaao4/

President Donald Trump commented on his massive rallies Sunday, comparing them to crowds of fans showing up for rock stars.

“There’s never been anything like this, has ever happened in the history of politics, probably any other history. And I don’t have a guitar,” Trump said in Florida, comparing his crowds to those of rock stars.

“They don’t get crowds like this, nobody gets crowds like this,” Trump continued. “You know what gets crowds like this? Making America Great Again!”

The rally was the fifth of the day, appearing to the most energetic of all.

Across the country, Trump’s supporters streamed into open-air spaces to see their president and cheer him on to Election Day on Tuesday.

The president battled gusting winds, snow flurries, and cold temperatures in Michigan as he continued to make his case for election in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and finally in Florida.

In Florida, President Trump took the stage at 11:46 p.m. and spoke until 12:50 a.m.

“I don’t know if you found out that you’ve been here a long time,” Trump said at the rally that was scheduled to begin at 11:00 p.m. “I hope the music was good, I hope life is good, everything is good.”

He said that his staff urged him to move quickly, but he was determined to deliver a great speech for all his followers across the country.

He said that even though he was late for his rally in Georgia he was determined not to cancel on any of his supporters.

In Georgia, the president’s supporters chanted “We love you!” as the president wrapped up his speech.

“Thank you. That’s really an honor. Don’t keep doing that. You’re gonna make me cry,” Trump said.

He joked that the media would focus on his tears if he actually cried.

“I mean you know, I guess it’s okay, but somehow we don’t want to have a crying President,” he said.

