(STUDY FINDS) — FRESNO, Calif. — If Alzheimer’s disease runs in your family, you may want to head over to the produce section at your local grocery store pronto. A study finds eating grapes regularly may help ward off the debilitating brain ailment.

Researchers at UCLA discovered that two cups of grapes a day may protect “against significant metabolic decline in Alzheimer-related areas of the brain,” according to a release from the California Table Grape Commission. The report continues: “Low metabolic activity in these areas of the brain is a hallmark of early stage Alzheimer’s disease.”

The study, recently published in the journal Experimental Gerontology, had 10 participants receive a daily serving of grape powder equal to about 2.25 cups of grapes a day. Participants in a control group were served a placebo powder that looked and tasted similar to the grape powder. The participants were all suffering from “mild” decline in cognition.

