Facebook has restricted the page of radio host, bestselling author, and Fox News star Mark Levin, just one day before the presidential election.

“Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story,” said Levin. “I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler.”

Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story. I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler pic.twitter.com/JFjdpz990c — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

In the “fact checked” post, Levin called Joe Biden a “fraud” for wearing a mask in front of cameras but not on board a plane.

Fact checkers noted that the photo of Biden on board the plane was from 2019, before the pandemic hit.

“Our policies are clear that people who repeatedly post misinformation may see their Page distribution reduced and restrictions placed on their ability to advertise from their Page,” said a Facebook spokeswoman.

While Facebook’s “third-party fact checkers” — most of which have a reputation for leaning liberal — frequently fact check right-wing politicians and pundits, they often fail to do so when misinformation is spread by the left.

For example, none of Facebook’s third-party fact checkers debunked a viral story from the summer that claimed Trump stood to profit from sales of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

Nor have Facebook’s fact-checkers ever caused the pages of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or any number of their cheerleaders in the corporate media to be suppressed over their oft-repeated lie that President Trump once called white supremacists “very fine people” (Breitbart’s Joel Pollak debunks the myth here).

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.

