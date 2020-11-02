http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ir1r4bfpHJw/

CLAIM: Democrat vice presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) traveled to Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, where she claimed President Donald Trump has “no record to run on.”

VERDICT: FALSE. President Trump’s record speaks for itself when it comes to victory over ISIS, historic prison reform, and other accomplishments.

Harris’s remarks came during a discussion with reporters on Monday, one day before the presidential election.

“I think, I honestly believe that he is doing it to distract from the fact that he actually has no record to run on,” Harris said in response to a question on President Trump “raising doubts about the integrity of the election.”

“I’ve said this many times, we have witnessed the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of America,” she continued. “He wants to scare people, he wants to distract people, confuse people, but you know what, he doesn’t understand that the American people are smarter than that.”

Harris’s remarks on Trump failed to highlight any of his achievements, which includes the fastest-growing economy in history, historic achievements for black Americans, peace in the Middle East, and the nominations of three Supreme Court justices, with additional record appointments.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously highlighted President Trump’s record, which included Trump’s top 11 achievements.

In August, President Trump provided Breitbart News during an exclusive Oval Office interview with a six-page document detailing several of his administration’s accomplishments.

“This is for you,” President Trump told Breitbart News at the time. “I just had this done. These are the accomplishments. It’s page after page of stuff look—nobody’s done.”

According to presidential biographer Conrad Black, only “three or four” of President Trump’s predecessors could claim to have done more, including Abraham Lincoln.

Breitbart News’s Hollywood editor, Jerome Hudson, has published a book about President Trump’s accomplishments, titled 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

