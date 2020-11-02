https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-investigating-trump-supporters-accused-of-harassing-biden-campaign-bus_3561328.html

The FBI confirmed Sunday that an investigation is underway into an incident which saw a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid surrounding a Biden campaign bus on a highway in Texas on Oct. 30.

The incident led the Biden campaign to cancel at least two of its events in the state. It was captured on video and subsequently shared on Twitter by the president on Saturday with the caption “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Officials with the Biden campaign say the vehicles surrounded the bus on Interstate 35 in Texas between San Antonio and Austin, and attempted to run it off the road. They said the caravan managed to slow their bus to about 20 mph and tried to stop it in the middle of the highway.

Footage of the incident showed a pickup bearing pro-Trump flags swerve into the side of another vehicle traveling just behind the bus. The Texas Tribune newspaper reported the sideswiped vehicle was being driven by a Biden campaign staffer.

“FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating,” Special Agent Michelle Lee, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Antonio, told Reuters in an email. “No further information is available at this time.”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Responding to news of the FBI’s investigation, Trump took to Twitter and said that in his opinion, there was no wrongdoing in the incident.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” Trump wrote. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

He said during a campaign stop in Michigan earlier in the day: “Did you see our people yesterday? They were protecting his bus.”

The White House and the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), were not aboard the campaign bus at the time of the incident. According to the Texas Tribune, Democratic U.S. House of Representatives candidate and former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis was aboard the bus.

Reuters contributed to this report.

