Federal agents are set to erect a “non-scalable” fence around the White House, according to reports from CNN and NBC News, in what appears to be anticipation of possible Election Day unrest.

What are the details?

According to NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett, agents will reportedly begin erecting the barrier outside of the White House ahead of Tuesday’s nationwide election.

Bennett shared news of the report on Twitter on Sunday, writing, “The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a ‘non-scalable’ fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse, and Lafayette Square.”

Bennett added, “250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials.”

CNN reported Monday that “[t]he fence, the same type that was put up during protests this summer, will encompass the Ellipse and Lafayette Square. It will go down 15th Street to Constitution Avenue and then over to 17th Street. The fence will then run up to H Street and across by Lafayette, and then come down 15th Street.”

‘Increased militia activity’

Business Insider reported Monday that stores across major U.S. cities have also begun the process of boarding up windows and fortifying entrances and exits in apparent anticipation of any forthcoming Election Day violence.

As highlighted by The Hill, an October YouGov poll reported that a majority of voters reportedly expected to see a “rise in violence following the elections,” including more than half of both Republicans and Democrats.

The outlet added, “A study released in mid-October also warned that five states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Oregon — were at risk to experience increased militia activity ahead of the elections and afterward.”

The report, released by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project along with MilitiaWatch, found that states including California, New Mexico, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia were at a “moderate risk” to see increased active militias for the same time period.

