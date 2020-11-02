https://www.theepochtimes.com/florida-governor-accuses-harris-of-promoting-communist-ideas-in-equity-campaign-video_3561196.html

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday accused Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) of advancing communist ideas in a video “talking about how we have to have equal outcomes for everyone.”

In a speech at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s fifth campaign rally of the day, DeSantis tore into Harris for a video she posted on Twitter which was captioned, “There’s a big difference between equality and equity.”

“[Harris] just put out a video on Twitter today talking about how we have to have equal outcomes for everyone,” DeSantis said.

“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place,” Harris says in the video. “So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there, and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” said Harris.

“They say progressive, they say left, all this stuff. I don’t know what all that means,” DeSantis told a crowd in Miami. “I think you peel it all back, it’s all the same thing, Marxism. We are not going to allow Kamala Harris to be the president of the United States.”

“We have a responsibility to have safe communities and to support the men and women and law enforcement, and Donald Trump understands that,” he added.

Sounds just like Karl Marx. A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism. https://t.co/76GRFhl34X — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2020

Responding to Harris’s video, House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) separately said that Harris sounds just like Karl Marx, referring to the 19th century philosopher who penned the “Communist Manifesto.”

“A century of history has shown where that path leads,” Cheney added. “We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism.”

“Less than 100 hours before the end of voting in the U.S. election, and I am watching Kamala Harris trying desperately to elect Donald J. Trump to the presidency of the United States. Let this speak for itself,” mathematician Eric Weinstein wrote on Twitter.

“We just don’t end up in the same place. That’s not how life works. … In particular this is not how *any* successful society has worked *ever*,” he added.

Trump has previously described Harris as a “communist,” saying that her views are more left-wing than Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.).

The office of Kamala Harris didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

