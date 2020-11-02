https://thehill.com/homenews/media/523939-foxs-baier-2020-race-in-key-battlegrounds-is-narrowing-fast

Fox News’s Bret Baier said Sunday that “the picture has changed” regarding the battle for the White House between President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE, with the network’s chief political anchor adding that the race in key battleground states is “narrowing fast.”

“For Trump supporters, they said they knew this all along, in fact, they say it will be a blowout the other way,” Baier told Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonOn The Trail: The five factors that make Joe Biden the favorite Hunter Biden questions are too important for the media to dismiss Cable news October ratings explode as Fox News hits historic highs MORE. “I don’t see that picture either. I do see a national race that may have some separation, if you look at the corners of the country. But in these battleground states, it is narrowing, and it’s narrowing fast.”

“If you look at 2016 as a template, if you are within the margin of error, Donald Trump has outperformed that, at least in the past,” the “Special Report” anchor continued. “And there is some indication that it’s not going to be different. They are already seeing some movement in Florida. If [Trump] holds Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona, it really comes down to Pennsylvania.”

The RealClearPolitics index of major polls shows the former vice president’s average lead in key battleground states dropping below 3 percentage points for the first time, with Biden leading by 2.9 points in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Arizona.

Trump and Biden have visited Pennsylvania more than any other state during the campaign, with the president holding three rallies in the Keystone State on Saturday.

In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, but won the Electoral College, 304 to 227, in upsetting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOn The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump winning farm vote despite pinch of trade policies, pandemic Trump stages five rallies in five states in pre-election sprint MORE.

