https://www.theepochtimes.com/george-washington-university-tells-students-to-brace-for-potential-post-election-unrest_3561711.html

George Washington University is urging students to stockpile food and medicine in an effort to prepare for the “possible election related disruptions” on or near the university’s Washington D.C. campus. In a Friday email, GWU’s student affairs and residential living officials suggested that students living on or near campus prepare for Election Day, a designated a university holiday, “as you normally would for a hurricane or a snowstorm” that would prevent them from going outside for days. Before Election Day, students are advised to stock up on at least one week’s supply of long-lasting food and over-the-counter medication, and refill any prescriptions that may run out in the next two weeks. Starting Election Day, GWU said students should be “aware of their physical surroundings,” ensuring doors are closed and locked and carry identification cards at all times. “Some may want to celebrate while others may protest,” the email read. For …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

