During an appearance Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) discussed the signs of enthusiasm the Trump campaign was showing in the late stages as Election Day approaches.

Stefanik said the energy on display was coming for President Donald Trump at the right time, noting some of the enthusiasm had been on display in her home state of New York.

“It is significant,” she said. “The energy and enthusiasm is on President Trump’s side. In my district in rural Argyle, New York, we had hundreds and hundreds of the president’s supporters out and about in Speculator and Old Forge. These are small towns and villages in Upstate New York. We are getting more people at our Trump rallies than Joe Biden is getting at his campaign rallies.”

“So I think the energy the president is bringing is at the right time,” Stefanik continued. “It’s a positive close of this campaign. But every vote is going to matter, so we need to make sure that every supporter for the president and Republicans on the ticket turn out to vote. We feel great in the North Country, but every vote is going to matter, so we want to encourage everyone to get out there.”

