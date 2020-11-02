https://www.dailywire.com/news/hes-for-real-rapper-lil-pump-attends-pro-trump-rally-after-endorsement

When it comes to rappers and President Donald Trump, it’s difficult to discern whether their flashes of affection stem from a brief flirtation with disaster, an impulse to troll their followers, or genuine support. For rapper Lil Pump, the support is all real.

After briefly endorsing the president in a social media post last week, rapper Lil Pump attended a pro-Trump campaign rally in Florida over the weekend and proudly shared a video of himself wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat.

Star rapper Lil Pump was front and center Sunday night at Donald Trump’s rally in Florida. Pump has become one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, and infamously said “F**k Sleepy Joe” a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/RUXI2VDwMt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2020

In a post on Instagram last Monday, the “Gucci Gang” artist shared a photoshopped picture of himself shaking hands with Trump. “THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020,” he wrote in the caption.

In an explicit video, Lil Pump scolded Biden for his tax plan as he gleefully said, “Trump 2020 b***h.”

“All I gotta say is Trump 2020 b***h,” he said. “F**k I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, bitch a** ni**a. F**k sleepy Joe … Trump 2020 b***h.”

The rapper’s endorsement of the president generated such a backlash on social media that his record label, Tha Lights Global, told Billboard that while the company supports his right to express himself, they will be voting for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Tha Lights Global supports everyone’s right to choose a Presidential candidate, however we want to make clear we do not support Donald Trump,” Tha Lights Global CEO Dooney Battle said. “We support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President because we believe they offer an alternative to an administration that has ignored systemic racial injustice, promoted hate speech and inhumane immigration policies, ignored the problem of climate change and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals as well as many other actions contrary to democratic ideals. We believe it is our obligation to speak out regarding this historic election and we believe in a free society where all of our artists can express their opinions.”

In the intervening days, Lil Pump posted another video of himself wearing a Trump 2020 hat, saying he’ll move to Colombia if Biden wins.

“If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the f**k out of here!” he said. “N***a, I’m going to Colombia. F**k it!”

After rapper Ice Cube defended his decision to work with the Trump administration on the “Platinum Plan” for black Americans, rapper Lil Wayne praised the plan as a wonderful gift to the black community; he did not, however, explicitly endorse the president’s reelection.

“Just had a great meeting with [President Donald Trump],” the rapper said in a tweet. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Related: WATCH: Ice Cube Addresses Critics: ‘They’re Mad Because I’m Just Willing To Work With Anybody’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

