Just days before a pivotal election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gave Americans a firm reminder of what he will do to their Second Amendment rights if he wins.

The former vice president sent a clear message on Twitter about his plans to enact “common-sense reforms” to deal with gun violence, including background checks for all and a weapons ban. The direct communication comes as gun ownership in the nation has soared amid a year filled with civil unrest and uncertainties for Americans dealing with a global pandemic.

The Biden campaign site clearly tells voters the Democrat’s record on gun issues and that he has successfully taken on the National Rifle Association and “will defeat the NRA again.” His congressional record on passing a background check system and bans on certain weapons and magazines are touted as well, noting also that Biden “knows how to make progress on reducing gun violence using executive action.”

On Sunday, Biden tweeted that it is “long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America.”

“As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic,” he added, leaving no room for doubt about his agenda.

It’s long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America. As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Biden’s policy proposals, as listed on his campaign website, include plans to hold gun manufacturers more accountable, ban the “manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“This time, the bans will be designed based on lessons learned from the 1994 bans,” the site explains, referring to the legislation he helped secure along with Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California. “While working to pass this legislation, Biden will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons.”

Biden also promises to “pursue legislation to regulate possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act” and “institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets.” If elected as president the Biden administration will enact universal background check legislation and will limit buyers from purchasing more than one firearm per month.

The Second Amendment and Gun Rights are on the ballot November 3. ❌ Biden wants to make Beto the gun-grabber-in-chief ❌ Biden wants to BAN the most popular firearm in America 🇺🇸 President Trump supports the Second Amendment & Gun Rights. pic.twitter.com/9HSyucfSCY — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) October 30, 2020

Two men who helped stop church shootings in Texas were featured in an NRA ad released last week warning “how INSANE Joe Biden’s gun control plan is.”

Jack Wilson and Stephen Willeford both stopped church shootings in Texas with their guns. That’s right, they’re those good guys with guns they talk about. Now they’re back with an important message: to blow your mind with how INSANE Joe Biden’s gun control plan is. pic.twitter.com/8ILoId3GBt — NRA (@NRA) October 27, 2020

Amid a continuing rise in the number of gun sales this year, Walmart just announced it will be temporarily removing all firearms and ammunition from its stores as a “precaution.” Gun sales have been surging across the nation ahead of the looming election, with sales hitting record numbers.

“This has been a year unlike any other, where law-abiding Americans are seeing for themselves the need to be able to protect themselves and their family,” Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, told Forbes last month.

Biden’s latest tweet on his firearms stand was a stark reminder to Americans about all there is at stake on Tuesday.

“He’s coming for your guns,” Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz warned in a tweet.

He’s coming for your guns. Notably absent: prosecuting violent gun felonies (which dropped significantly under Obama-Biden). https://t.co/H7MWPca71b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 2, 2020

Joe Biden with a reminder that he wants to shred the Second Amendment. Never forget that Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris supports gun confiscation through executive order. https://t.co/yaTf09a12e — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 1, 2020

This absurdly bad idea would criminalize the possession of commonly owned arms while doing nothing to stop actual violent crime. It’s the gun control equivalent of telling officers to shoot for the leg; both dangerous and dumb. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 1, 2020

Virtually every tweet from you involves a ban. Listen to yourself. Your ultimate goal is to kill American freedom, the very core of what makes our nation great. — Loretta Race (@RettaRace) November 2, 2020

Couldn’t do that in 47 years though could you Joey ? — Jatthews97 (@jatthews97) November 2, 2020

