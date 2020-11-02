https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-helmut-norpoths-election-model-shows-91-chance-trump-will-victorious-362-electoral-votes/
Helmut Norpoth from Stony Brook University released his final predictions for the 2020 election.
Norpoth correctly predicted President Trump’s historic win in 2016.
This year he gives President Trump a 91% chance of winning.
And Helmut Norputh predicts President Trump will win with 362 electoral votes.
