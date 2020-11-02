https://mediarightnews.com/hundred-of-rhode-island-trump-supporters-hold-trump-car-parade/

Yesterday hundreds of Rhode Island patriots held a huge Trump Car parade in the deep blue state that Hillary won by 18 points in 2016. Rally goers arrived at the parking lot from 9:30 to 11:00. Hundreds of cars were lined up with Trump flags, signs, and decorations.

Supporters who arrived early stood on the side of the main road to show their support for the President. Many honks and cheers were heard as other supporters passed by.

On the other hand, some cars passed by flipping off the supporters or screaming aggressive language at them. The rally-goers were cheerful and enthusiastic about Tuesday.

Just after 11:00 A.M. The “train” departed and started its route around Rhode island and going through Providence. What seemed to be 700 cars with decorated Trump merchandise.

Some vehicles had six flags on them and others had paint on the windows that read: “Trump 2020!”.

On the highway, some cars were flipped them off and others honked their horns in support of the message.

Enthusiasm in the state for Trump seems to be high, and as a rally goer, you could feel the energy.