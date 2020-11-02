https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/02/is-this-a-romantic-novel-barack-obama-removes-his-mask-as-if-ripping-away-a-metaphorical-muzzle/

Joe Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama, finally left his mansion on Martha’s Vineyard to campaign for his best friend over the weekend, and if you’d forgotten how the media covered Obama during the eight years he was in office, Los Angeles Times editor Jackie Calmes fell right back into it.

Obama “uncorked & letting it fly” vs Trump.

As he & Biden reunite in MI today, a recap of Obama’s recent roadshows: He removes his mask “as if ripping away a metaphorical muzzle he’s worn since Trump’s inauguration.” This editor returns briefly to report.https://t.co/8tfF0iVDap — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) October 31, 2020

To report? Is that what she’s calling this?

The crowds are small and socially distanced at these drive-in gatherings, in keeping with the pandemic precautions that distinguish the Biden campaign from Trump’s larger, but riskier, rallies. Yet when Obama bounded onto each outdoor stage to U2’s “City of Blinding Lights,” casual in open-collar shirts with rolled-up sleeves, he removed his black mask as if ripping away a metaphorical muzzle he’s worn since Trump’s inauguration. Out comes pent-up payback for years of unanswered attacks — to the cheers, honks and amens of his crowds. … Outside afterward, he grabbed a bullhorn to pump up party organizers: “Folks, seeing your effort out there is going to be inspiring. Don’t be discouraged.” In that spirit, he leaves his rallies to Bruce Springsteen’s “Land of Hope and Dreams.” He restores the mask, with big white letters saying “VOTE,” to circulate briefly among voters. It will come off again soon.

How was the crease in his pants?

Calmes also reports how Obama called out President Trump for falsely claiming he spied on his campaign and for telling Americans to inject bleach. But most of all, it was a collection of praise by Obama faithful.

This is the twitter version of Toobin — scott (@BuffaloGers716) November 2, 2020

Is this a romantic novel? — AG Fredericks Author (@AGFredericks) November 2, 2020

I think Ben Rhodes may well be the ghost writer for this drivel? His style of fiction writing. — Greg McAlister (@gregmctv) November 2, 2020

So dramatic. So hopeful. So biased. So wordy. So pointless. — Aaron Brown (@aaronbrown99) November 2, 2020

Jeez, go take a cold shower. — R Kinsella (@RKinsella4) November 2, 2020

It was so nice not having to see or hear from this low performing fraud for almost 4 years. — Simon Rhyner (@simonrhyner) November 2, 2020

Wait, but decency is on the ballot, the soul of the nation, Joe is the kindest person I know, when they go low we got high…

Yeah, it was all a bunch of BS and you “journalists” carried the water for them. — SuiteMaryMary (@SuiteMaryMary1) November 2, 2020

The most successful snake oil salesman in American history at it again. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) November 2, 2020

hagiography is fun! — SkippySkipSkippington (@SSkippington) November 2, 2020

This is creepy AF — i do what i want (@2leftwinkletoes) November 2, 2020

You know Obama just “drones” on. — cliff reynolds (@cliffreynolds13) November 2, 2020

You’re not a journalist — A13 (@A13KF) November 2, 2020

Fan fiction — Piero Cast (@TheManFromDisco) November 2, 2020

He’s irrelevant. Just some old rich dude now living on Martha’s Vineyard with the rest of the dildos. — Metatron (@NickD18691694) November 2, 2020

You are an activist not a journalist. Period. — Watermelon Head Pastor Publican (@PastorPotus) November 2, 2020

@jackiekcalmes thanks for leaving Texas, and please stop telling everyone you ever lived here. Bless your heart — Paul Coleman (@paulcoleman398) November 2, 2020

If these comments are any indication, the commies and race hustlers are in serious trouble. Keep posting garbage just like this, please — fredocuomo (@fredocuomo0) November 2, 2020

Wow, did you get his autograph? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) November 2, 2020

What was it that most enchanted you about campaigning for Joe Biden?

