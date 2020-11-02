https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-lies-beaver-county-pennsylvania-speech-claims-never-said-ban-fracking-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Monday with just one day to go until Election Day because he’s up by 12 points.

Biden knows he’s in trouble in Pennsylvania after President Trump effectively got him to admit he would shut down the US oil industry during the final debate.

Joe Biden is also on video repeatedly promising to end fracking.

Banning fracking would kill hundreds of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania so Joe Biden is now claiming he supports fracking.

Biden lied in his Beaver County, PA speech on Monday and claimed that he “never” said he would ban fracking.

Joe Biden repeatedly vowed to ban fracking and shut down the US oil industry.

Roll the tape!

WATCH:

Joe Biden just LIED in Beaver County, Pennsylvania when he claimed he has “never” said he would ban fracking. Biden has REPEATEDLY said that he would ban fracking. ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/AmBYC6rRed — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) November 2, 2020

