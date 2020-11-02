https://theduran.com/joe-bidens-lies-are-legendary-hes-still-the-same-dishonest-plagiarist-he-was-33-years-ago/
About The Author
Related Posts
The $88 Trillion World Economy In One Chart
September 24, 2020
Democrat New Jersey Mayor Attacks Trumps Supporters As ‘Religious Zealots’ Who Want ‘Sharia Law’
October 16, 2020
Chinese Communist Party Takes Aim at Social Media Influencers for Targeted Censorship
October 16, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy