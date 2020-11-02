https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/joe-biden-wins-vote-tiny-dixville-notch-new-hampshire?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden has won all fives votes in New Hampshire’s Dixville Notch, a tiny town close to the U.S. border with Canada, known for being one of the first spots in the country where residents cast their ballots.

The results were tallied and announced shortly after midnight, before anywhere else. As of the 2010 census, the town has only 12 residents.

The Dixville Notch vote watch has been happening since 1960.

This year, Les Otten, a lifelong Republican, cast the first vote in Dixville Notch for Joe Biden. In a video that has racked up more than one million views online, Otten explains his decision.

“It’s time to rebuild the heart of what makes us a great country,” said Otten. “That starts with electing leaders of character who are truthful and who will put the country’s welfare above all else and who will show respect for all people regardless of their gender, their race, their religion or their political beliefs.”

In 2016, the town voted for then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. During the 2020 presidential primary cycle, Michael Bloomberg was victorious in the tiny town.

Other small New Hampshire towns participate in the midnight voting tradition, as well. In Millsfield, a town close to Dixville Notch, President Trump won 16 votes, while Biden won five, according to the early Tuesday morning tally.

