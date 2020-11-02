http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C53Dt0sk7y4/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden touted Wall Street’s support for his economic plan in his final pitch to voters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“In … analysis, not from some liberal think tank, but by Moody’s, a Wall Street firm, projects that my plan will create seven million more jobs and a trillion dollars in more economic growth than anything the president has proposed,” Biden said.

Later, Biden claimed President Donald Trump is the voice of Wall Street and Park Avenue billionaires. In actuality, Biden has raked in more than $74 million from Wall Street and eight times the cash from Park Avenue’s elite than what they have given Trump.

“Folks, Trump sees the world from Park Avenue, from Wall Street. That’s all he can see. Well, I see it from Scranton where I grew up,” Biden said. “I see it from Pennsylvania and Delaware.”

Moody’s Analytics issued the report backing a blue wave on November 3, arguing that, with a Biden administration, there will be a return to more immigration and more free trade that will boost the financial industry’s efforts for higher GDP.

Biden’s big money donor list, revealed this week, showed that more than 30 executives with ties to Wall Street have contributed huge amounts of cash to his campaign.

A CNN analysis last month admitted that “all the big banks are backing Biden” against Trump as donations pour in from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Morgan Stanley.

