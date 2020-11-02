https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mclaughlin-turnout-trump-momentum/2020/11/02/id/994965

President Donald Trump’s campaign pollster told Newsmax TV on Monday that President Donald Trump has the voters to beat Joe Biden, and it will come down to getting them to the polls on Tuesday.

“Everybody has these huge databases,” McLaughlin said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “You can identify the Republicans that haven’t voted, the independents that haven’t voted, and they’re waiting to come tomorrow, and even the Trump Democrats, we’ve got to make sure they come out tomorrow.

“It’s a very important day. The Biden vote is out there. It’s kind of petered out. Tomorrow we have to bring our vote out to win this election. And that’s the most important thing. With a good turnout we’re going to win.”

McLaughlin sounded encouraged about the trends he’s seeing in his work and that they’re pointing Trump’s direction and not the Democrats’.

“They’re afraid of the momentum. The president has great momentum ever since the last debate,” he said. “He’s got the Democrats on defense. You look at Joe Biden, he’s on defense on his family’s corruption, he’s been exposed for a $4 trillion tax hike, he’s now out there saying he didn’t mean it when he said he was going to eliminate fracking and millions of jobs in the oil industry. I mean, the corruption, the connection to China. I mean it’s unbelievable. It wasn’t just his son. According to the son’s emails it’s him.

“So, the polls have closed dramatically, when you’re looking at the key states and it’s being borne out by the votes, the actual votes. Almost 100,000 million people have voted now, and the Republicans have surged in the last week, where the Democrat lead has evaporated in Florida. In Texas, the Republicans already have 6% more of the votes that have already been cast.”

