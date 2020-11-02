https://www.dailywire.com/news/johnny-rotten-defends-trumps-mainstream-media-attacks-more-power-to-him

Singer John Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten of The Sex Pistols, has given President Donald Trump the green light to keep up his attacks on the mainstream media.

Speaking with Fox News in an extensive interview, Lydon said that Trump makes personal attacks against the media because they personally attack him.

“I mean, from day one, I remember like CNN were b***hing about Donald Trump’s tie length. ‘Oh, look at that length, that’s obviously indicating something,’” Lydon said. “It’s not an issue. Then as time went by the criticisms became more and more personal. And I have to say, of course, his responses are personal, because he’s being attacked daily on a personal level. More power to him.”

“I feel for him in that respect because I’ve enjoyed the same hate, the same misunderstanding,” he continued. “You know, we go back to early punk — Pistols, PiL, everything I’ve done in my life. I know what it’s like to stand up for what you think is right and to have to endure that that continuous barrage of self-righteous, smug, pompous, condescending, ‘We know better’ nonsense. I know what that’s like.”

Lydon said that he became an American citizen during the Obama era and hoped the former president would bring great change to the world.

“I became an American citizen because I believed that Obama could change the world for a better place and I truly believed that at the time,” Lydon said. “I was very disappointed in eight years how little was actually achieved.”

Now that Lydon plans to vote for Trump and aligns with Republicans more than Democrats, Lydon said that people need to throw out the “rule book” or else suffer under stifling regulation.

“I think that the rule books must be thrown out. Once you go down that current Democratic Party way, there’s no return from that,” Lydon said. “It’s slowly but surely rule after rule after rule that will stifle the living daylights out of you.” As to why he appreciates Trump, Lydon said it’s because he’s not a politician and went into politics as an “individual.” “I met him once. I know, what an offensive fella. But he went into politics as the complete individual. That’s what we want,” Lydon said. “I don’t like politicians really, generally speaking, not many of them at all. I don’t trust of them. He broke that system, that Washington criminality that’s caused the problems for all of us in the first place.” On Hollywood, Lydon said that he has encountered far too many people that are assured of their moral high ground. “Hollywood’s never done me any favors. They’ve always found me very difficult to cope with, that particular Democrat clique,” Lydon said. “I’ve been to their parties, their fundraisers years ago and they just they will not be questioned on anything at all. The presumption of the moral high ground is so defaming of truth.” John Lydon officially endorsed Trump in early October, hailing him as an “individual thinker.” “Yes, of course, I’m voting for Trump,” Lydon told BBC. “He’s an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start. He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.” Related: Iconic Sex Pistols Singer Johnny Rotten: ‘Of Course I’m Voting For Trump’ The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

