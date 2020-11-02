https://www.dailywire.com/news/johnny-rotten-defends-trumps-mainstream-media-attacks-more-power-to-him
Singer John Lydon, formerly known as Johnny Rotten of The Sex Pistols, has given President Donald Trump the green light to keep up his attacks on the mainstream media.
Speaking with Fox News in an extensive interview, Lydon said that Trump makes personal attacks against the media because they personally attack him.
“I mean, from day one, I remember like CNN were b***hing about Donald Trump’s tie length. ‘Oh, look at that length, that’s obviously indicating something,’” Lydon said. “It’s not an issue. Then as time went by the criticisms became more and more personal. And I have to say, of course, his responses are personal, because he’s being attacked daily on a personal level. More power to him.”
“I feel for him in that respect because I’ve enjoyed the same hate, the same misunderstanding,” he continued. “You know, we go back to early punk — Pistols, PiL, everything I’ve done in my life. I know what it’s like to stand up for what you think is right and to have to endure that that continuous barrage of self-righteous, smug, pompous, condescending, ‘We know better’ nonsense. I know what that’s like.”
Lydon said that he became an American citizen during the Obama era and hoped the former president would bring great change to the world.
“I became an American citizen because I believed that Obama could change the world for a better place and I truly believed that at the time,” Lydon said. “I was very disappointed in eight years how little was actually achieved.”
Now that Lydon plans to vote for Trump and aligns with Republicans more than Democrats, Lydon said that people need to throw out the “rule book” or else suffer under stifling regulation.