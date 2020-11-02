https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/judge-orders-us-postal-service-find-send-un-mailed-ballot-meet-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to search mail facilities for undelivered ballots, then send them as quickly as possible to their state-run destinations to make Election Day deadlines.

The order was made by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C.

Sullivan has presided over several lawsuits regarding USPS mail-in ballot delays, according to The Hill newspaper. He gave the postal service until 3 p.m. on Tuesday to “ensure that no ballots have been held up” in regions that have been slow to process them, The Hill also reported.

