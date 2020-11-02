https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/02/trump-vs-biden-judge-rules-on-harris-county-texas-drive-thru-voting.html

Demonstrators stand across the street from the federal courthouse in Houston, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-thru ballots cast in Harris County.

A federal judge on Monday rejected a last-ditch effort by Republicans to invalidate more than 100,000 ballots cast at new drive-thru voting locations in Democratic-leaning Harris County, Texas, a ruling that a lawyer for the plaintiffs said could harm President Donald Trump‘s chances for re-election.

The judge, Andrew Hanen, said the plaintiffs in the case lack legal standing to challenge the use of 10 drive-thru voting locations set up for the first time this year in the county, which includes the city of Houston.

Hanen’s decision was based on the legal precept that a person filing a lawsuit must show that they were harmed by an action, not just that the action itself may have been illegal.

The case has been of keen interest because of polls showing a very close race in Texas between the Republican incumbent Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

Democrats also have made winning several Texas House races in the county a priority as part of a bid to win a majority in the state House for the first time in two decades.

Hanen’s ruling dismissing the challenge, which came just a day before Election Day, will be appealed immediate, said the plaintiff’s lawyer, Jared Woodfill.

“If Harris County goes against Trump in large enough numbers, then we could lose Texas,” Woodfill said, according to the Associated Press.

“And if Trump loses Texas then we lose the national election,” Woodfill said. “As far as I’m concerned this is ground zero.”

Hanen said that if he had found that the plaintiffs, who include three Republican candidates for office, had legal standing, he probably would have barred drive-thru voting locations on Election Day itself but would not have invalidated the ballots already cast at those locations.