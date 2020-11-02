https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/justice-department-monitoring-voter-rights-compliance-44-jurisdictions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal officials have traveled to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states around the country to monitor for compliance with voting rights laws, the Department of Justice announced.

The DOJ traditionally monitors jurisdictions in the field on Election Day, and also takes complaints about possible violations, the department said in a statement that lists all 44 jurisdictions.

“Federal law entrusts the Civil Rights Division with protecting the right to vote for all Americans,” said the division’s assistant attorney general, Eric Dreiband. “Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment.”

The jurisdictions include Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia County, Pa. and others both large and small.

Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, the DOJ said.

“The Civil Rights Division is continuing its mission in monitoring in the field for the November federal election, just as it has in years past,” a DOJ spokesperson told Just the News when asked how the jurisdictions were chosen. “The monitors are distributed across the country, as we have in prior federal election years. Every federal election year, the department makes a new assessment of where the department should be, and send out staff based on that assessment for that year.”

Voters who believe that their federal voting rights have been violated can file complaints at the department’s website, or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

