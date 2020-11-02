https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-kamala-harris-accused-of-promoting-marxism-with-video-on-equality-vs-equity

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) raised eyebrows over the weekend after she shared a video of herself explaining the difference between equality and equity, sparking accusations that the California Democrat was promoting Marxist ideals just days before Tuesday’s general election.

What are the details?

Harris tweeted out an animated video narrated by herself, declaring in her tweet that “there’s a big difference between equality and equity.”

“Equality suggests, ‘oh everyone should get the same amount,'” the senator explains in the clip, saying, “the problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”

The cartoon shows a white man and a black man, both walking toward a mountain, but the black man is shown at a lower level of land and is unable to climb out while the white man presses on toward the peak.

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need, so that everyone can be on equal footing,” Harris goes on to say, while flowers spring up at the black man’s feet and the ground beneath him suddenly rises so that he can climb the mountain.

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” Harris says in closing, before a “Biden Harris 2020” banner is flashed on the screen.

Harris was immediately ridiculed for the message, with several high profile individuals accusing her of creating Marxist propaganda.

Writer Andrew Sullivan quoted Harris’ line that “equitable treatments means we all end up in the same place,” telling the California Democrat, “That’s equality of *outcomes* enforced by the government. They used to call that communism.”

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (Texas) shared Harris’ video to his own feed, describing it as such: “The false promise of the left, in 1 minute. Start out with a well-intentioned point on equality of opportunity, only to end it with the true Marxist intent: equity in outcomes. They leave out the part where equity must be enforced with unequal -and tyrannical- treatment.”

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) wrote, “Sounds just like Karl Marx. A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote an op-ed about Harris posting the video, declaring that her campaign with running mate Joe Biden “has finally gone full Marxist.”

The far-left Harris has been accused several times in the past of embracing Marxist ideas. The Daily Mail pointed out that President Trump told Fox Business of Harris: “She’s a communist. We’re going to have a communist [as president]? She’s going to be [president], in my opinion, within a month. Look, I sit next to Joe and I looked at Joe. Joe’s not lasting two months as president,”

Newsweek reported that during an interview with “60 Minutes” last month, Harris laughed off such claims after host Norah O’Donnell asked the vice presidential candidate if she had a “socialist or progressive perspective.”

