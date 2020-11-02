https://thepostmillennial.com/kyle-rittenhouses-bail-set-at-2-million-in-kenosha

Bail is now set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse who is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during Jacob Blake riots in Kenosha.

A Wisconsin court commissioner on Monday afternoon set the bail at the first hearing since Lake County sheriff’s deputies handed off the Antioch teen to Kenosha County officers Friday afternoon, Chicago Tribune reported.

Rittenhouse’s transfer came immediately after a Lake County judge rejected his defense team’s efforts to block his extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin. His lawyers voiced concerns for the 17-year-old’s safety in an adult lockup, but the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department stated that he would be held in a cell designated for juvenile detainees at the facility.

Watch until the end when Kyle Rittenhouse tries to surrender but the cops drive right past him, even say “get out of the way”, cuz he’s a white guy so he can’t be the bad guy. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/YJ7wQyqY8M — Scottacular (@Scottcrates) August 26, 2020

Video evidence showed Rittenhouse attempting to surrender to authorities in Kenosha following the shootings, but his involvement was muffled by the night’s confusion. For his safety, Rittenhouse left the area. He appeared at the Antioch police station with his mother the next day to turn himself in. Then he was held without bail in the Lake County juvenile facility for two months.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued self-defense after he was chased down and assaulted by the raging mob in August, alleging in their petition fighting the extradition process that 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum threatened Rittenhouse. The boy fired “under grave risk of immediate harm,” the petition read.

A witness told law enforcement that Rosenbaum, who appeared on video to be unarmed as he pursued Rittenhouse across a parking lot, tried to steal Rittenhouse’s rifle before he was shot dead, Kenosha County prosecutors wrote.

When Rittenhouse tripped and fell, 26-year-old Anthony Huber approached with a skateboard and moved to grab the gun as the skateboard “(made) contact” with Rittenhouse’s shoulder, prosecutors alleged. Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued in their filing that the skateboard hit the teen’s head then the teen shot Huber when they wrestled over the rifle.

27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz appeared to be holding a handgun when he was wounded in the arm, prosecutors admitted. The teen’s lawyers contended that Grosskreutz “lowered his handgun in Rittenhouse’s direction.”



