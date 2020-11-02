https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kyle-rittenhouse-protests-bail-riots/2020/11/02/id/994928

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had his bail set at $2 million Monday, The Hill reports.

A court commissioner set the bail during Rittenhouse’s first virtual court appearance after he was extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin on Friday.

Rittenhouse, 17, faces five felony charges stemming from the Aug. 25 protests where he allegedly shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber.

According to The Hill, Court Commissioner Loren Keating said the court believes Rittenhouse is a flight risk.

“As such, the court is going to impose a $2 million cash bond believing that is reasonable and necessary and sufficient at this juncture to secure the appearance of Mr. Rittenhouse,” Keating said.

Rittenhouse’s attorney Mark Richards had asked for a $750,000 bail and electronic monitoring. But the court went with the $2 million bail put forward by the prosecutors.

John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, asked for a higher bond during the hearing. He said militias and others who backed Rittenhouse would come up with the money for his bail.

“If you can double his cash bond, that’s what I’m for,” he said. Because there’s people out there raising money right now, making it their own fight, that it’s about gun rights,” Huber continued. “It’s not about gun rights. My son was killed. Another man was killed. They didn’t deserve to be killed.”

Rittenhouse’s next preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

