This darling leftist thinks that Trump supporters are pretty much the same as Islamic State terrorists.

How could someone have such an awful take?

Well, you’d have to ask Renée Graham, but it probably has something to do with her skewed worldview.

Or maybe it’s the pronouns in her bio. That always seems to precipitate completely awful opinions, especially those against President Trump and his supporters.

Most likely, it has to do with late-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome™.

Renée looks like an absolute barrel of laughs, doesn’t She/Her?

This is the photo that Graham chose to use as She/Her profile picture.

Graham posted a tweet on Halloween that was fit for April Fool’s Day… maybe. But it would only expose Renée as the fool.

The tweet was a photo of the vehicle parade known as the “Trump Train” and another of an ISIS caravan with the caption “See the difference? Me neither.”

So far, She/Her hasn’t removed the tweet.

ClashDaily has made the editorial decision to include a screenshot of the tweet with a link to the original just in case Graham gets tired of being ratioed on Twitter for the ridiculous comparison.

Well, good news for Graham — that incredibly awful tweet garnered enough attention that She/Her actually became the news. Check out the headline on Fox News.

Boston Globe columnist suggests no ‘difference’ between Trump supporters and ISIS

Some people replying to the disgusting tweet showed that two can play that game.

Some got a bit personal:

A few people made the same comment that there is a very big difference between Trump supporters and terrorists. But here is Col. Rob Maness (Retired) who, according to his Twitter bio is a 32-Year USAF Combat Vet, enlisted EOD, B-1 Squadron Commander, Wing Commander; Nuclear Ops, and a 9/11 Pentagon Survivor, explaining it succinctly.

But there was one more tweet that showed another very stark difference.

It looks like Renée Graham’s tweet didn’t go exactly as planned, did it?

Well, it could be worse, I suppose.

