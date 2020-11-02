https://clashdaily.com/2020/11/late-stage-tds-boston-globe-columnist-cant-see-a-difference-between-the-trump-train-and-an-isis-caravan/

This darling leftist thinks that Trump supporters are pretty much the same as Islamic State terrorists.

How could someone have such an awful take?

Well, you’d have to ask Renée Graham, but it probably has something to do with her skewed worldview.

Or maybe it’s the pronouns in her bio. That always seems to precipitate completely awful opinions, especially those against President Trump and his supporters.

Trending: DEEP STATE COUP: Government Workers Discuss Going Rogue If Biden Doesn’t Get A Clean Win

Most likely, it has to do with late-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome™.

Renée looks like an absolute barrel of laughs, doesn’t She/Her?

This is the photo that Graham chose to use as She/Her profile picture.

Graham posted a tweet on Halloween that was fit for April Fool’s Day… maybe. But it would only expose Renée as the fool.

The tweet was a photo of the vehicle parade known as the “Trump Train” and another of an ISIS caravan with the caption “See the difference? Me neither.”

So far, She/Her hasn’t removed the tweet.

ClashDaily has made the editorial decision to include a screenshot of the tweet with a link to the original just in case Graham gets tired of being ratioed on Twitter for the ridiculous comparison.

Well, good news for Graham — that incredibly awful tweet garnered enough attention that She/Her actually became the news. Check out the headline on Fox News.

Boston Globe columnist suggests no ‘difference’ between Trump supporters and ISIS

Some people replying to the disgusting tweet showed that two can play that game.

Just curious if you take issue with any of these as well 😒 pic.twitter.com/uMn3quEQBl — Call Me Mista (@change_4a_dolla) November 2, 2020

Well, if that’s how you wanna play it… pic.twitter.com/1HPs3rOXWl — disq0rd (@disq0rd) November 1, 2020

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/W7dQDU86AM — comedy shorts gamer (@famousmanonline) October 31, 2020

Literally no difference pic.twitter.com/zzOTfg6lRu — The Dank Knight 🎃🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 31, 2020

As ex-Iraqi, i see the differences.

On the right bunch of terrorist groups that were formed and supported during the Obama era to put the Middle East in a state of chaos preceded by Arab Spring, planned and support by Clinton and Obama.

On the left normal Americans celebrating. pic.twitter.com/QVEZm7zM8V — Ringo ✪ 🇮🇶 🇺🇸 (@ringo1865) November 1, 2020

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/dL6MnbeFYe — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) November 1, 2020

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/oTLOyHtalE — Finding That Balance 🇺🇸 (@3Evision) October 31, 2020

See the difference, me neither. pic.twitter.com/KfjoFAZzEz — Green eyed girl (@Cabaret_Sally) October 31, 2020

See the difference? Me neither. We can do this all day. pic.twitter.com/G7BoswWQnG — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) October 31, 2020

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/1dKu9RTeEk — Finding That Balance 🇺🇸 (@3Evision) October 31, 2020

Some got a bit personal:

She/her is completely safe in the country governed by the first man to be pro-gay prior to assuming the office of the presidency. However, she/her would be thrown off the top of a roof somewhere for her sexual preferences in the world of that other picture. pic.twitter.com/ISbtrEUnpC — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) November 1, 2020

See the difference? Me neither pic.twitter.com/2KLhZFhxBi — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) October 31, 2020

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/rGVSDGMEWm — Liberty Hangout (@LibertyHangout) November 1, 2020

A few people made the same comment that there is a very big difference between Trump supporters and terrorists. But here is Col. Rob Maness (Retired) who, according to his Twitter bio is a 32-Year USAF Combat Vet, enlisted EOD, B-1 Squadron Commander, Wing Commander; Nuclear Ops, and a 9/11 Pentagon Survivor, explaining it succinctly.

Yeah, in the left pic are the American patriots that destroyed our enemies in the pic on the right. Those people no longer exist or hold territory thanks to @realDonaldTrump‘s leadership as Commander-in-Chief. #VoteTrump2020 #VOTE #Election2020 https://t.co/3GYNgdOthj — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret.🎃 (@RobManess) October 31, 2020

But there was one more tweet that showed another very stark difference.

It looks like Renée Graham’s tweet didn’t go exactly as planned, did it?

Well, it could be worse, I suppose.

Pussification: The Effeminization Of The American Male

by Doug Giles

Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity. That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome. Buy Now: Pussification: The Effeminization Of The American Male

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

