Fox News host Laura Ingraham has called on Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden to advise his radical, confrontational supporters to refrain from creating civil unrest on Election Night by staying home rather than taking to the streets.

In a Sunday night edition of The Ingraham Angle, she delivered a monologue that outlined the stark policy differences between President Donald Trump and his rival and ended the soliloquy with this thought:

“I call on Joe Biden to urge his supporters not to commit acts of violence and destruction on Election Night. Stop the intimidation campaigns, Joe.”

Ingraham then showed clips of buildings in D.C. being covered in plywood in anticipation of looting. “it’s not boarded up because [Democrat] Mayor Muriel Bowser thinks the MAGA people will rampage of they don’t get their way. This may actually be a good sign so long as Biden calls off his rioters on November 4,” she concluded.

As an aside, Tucker Carlson, Ingraham’s prime-time colleague, regularly referred to violent protestors as “Biden voters” when reporting on the unrest that has occurred throughout the U.S. over the past several months.

Separately airing footage of Trump rallies, boat parades, and car caravans as examples of the enthusiasm for President Trump’s reelection, Ingraham encouraged everyone to go out in vote.

In so doing, they should disregard intimidation, social media censorship, “the wall of money and propaganda” propping up the Biden campaign that seeks to demoralize MAGA voters, who need to show up in huge numbers to return Trump to the White House, if they haven’t voted already. She didn’t mention shenanigans with mail-in ballots, but that is probably Trump’s biggest obstacle to winning a second term.

The bulk of her heartfelt editorial outlined how implementing an America First agenda that has delivered prosperity for a broad working-class and middle-class constituency all across the country, the president has fought back over the last four years against bitter obstructionists such as the liberal corporate media, establishment Democrats and Republicans, China and its big business enablers, and the entrenched federal bureaucracy known as the Deep State.

“At the end of it all, he is literally using every minute he can to reach as many people as he can to convince them to stay with his America First agenda, not because, by the way, it’s good for him personally, because it’s good for him for the regular people, for the backbone of America.”

In contrast to Trump, Biden is “just a guy who does what he’s told. In 47 years, there is literally no example of Biden standing up to the Swamp to fight for the working men and women. Somewhere along the way, he sold out Scranton for Shanghai,” Laura Ingraham insisted.

In an editorial of his own, Ingraham’s Fox News co-worker Greg Gutfeld maintained that left-wing anarchists will riot no matter what the outcome of the presidential contest, in part because liberal lawmakers (plus the Trump-despising media) have indeed aligned themselves with the mob.

