Tons of attendees at a Monday rally for President Donald Trump made it clear that they’re not big fans of LeBron James.

During a campaign speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania a day before the election, the President was speaking about NBA’s TV ratings absolutely collapsing, and the crowd started to chant “LeBron James sucks!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trump responded with, “What a crowd!” You can watch the moment below.

Trump rally chant in Scranton react to mention of @KingJames: “LeBron James Sucks!” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 2, 2020

Say whatever you want about Donald Trump or the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, but there’s no doubt that the NBA’s feeling the heat after all their political decisions.

Think I’m wrong? Well, the numbers don’t support you. The TV ratings for the James and the Lakers winning the championship cratered!

They were down more than 50%, according to Outkick.

The proof that I’m right doesn’t stop there. Commissioner Adam Silver said the social justice messages will mostly be gone in 2021, and he admitted he understands why fans just wanting to watch basketball are turned off by politics in sports.

Now, there’s an entire crowd in Scranton chanting about how “LeBron James sucks!” Yeah, I think it’s safe to say the NBA has alienated a lot of people.

