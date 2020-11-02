https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/524006-letterman-says-trump-will-lose-it-big

David Letterman is predicting that not only will President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE fail to win a second term in office on Election Day, but that he’ll suffer a large loss.

“I believe he will lose it big, and it will be a relief to every living being in this country, whether they realize it now or not,” the Netflix “My Next Guest Needs no Introduction” host told Vulture in an interview published Monday.

“It certainly will be a relief to me and my family, and I think generally the population,” added Letterman, a vocal Trump critic. “I’m more confident now than I was then, and I was pretty confident then. I was wrong. I don’t think I’ll be wrong this time.”

The 73-year-old TV personality, who had Trump on as a guest when he hosted CBS’s “The Late Show,” has called the president “psychotic” and “soulless.” But while noting he was particularly appalled by the president’s treatment of the press — Trump has repeatedly called the “fake news media” the “enemy of the people” — Letterman said he was “tired of criticizing the president.”

“I’m tired of criticizing the administration. I’m tired of moaning and hand-wringing,” Letterman said. “I think this man is a bully, and bullies frighten people. But just by voting, I think that’s going to be the end of it. Then I think the real fun will begin — to see what transpires after this job is taken out from under him.”

