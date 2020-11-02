https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/02/like-watching-a-sitcom-joe-biden-had-one-last-thing-to-say-before-the-end-of-his-final-rally-but-it-was-not-to-be/

For the final campaign rally before the presidential election, the Biden campaign brought in Lady Gaga to try and fire up the, uh, “crowd,” in Pennsylvania before the final day of voting begins.

At the end of the final event before the election, the Democrat nominee had “one last thing” to say to the cars in the parking lot, but whoever was in charge of the music had other plans, and Joe gave up:

LOL. Oh, Joe.

We may never know what that “one last thing” was.

What a high-kick finish to the Biden 2020 campaign!

What will happen in the election remains to be seen, but the Biden campaign has certainly provided some unintentional comic relief along the way.

