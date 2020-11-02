https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/love-trump-america-will-prevail-ever-seen-thousands-women-men-chanting-love-us-president/

Love Trumps Hate
And the left is filled with hate.

President Trump is a historic figure.
It was predicted Trump will lead America back to God.

But Donald Trump is the leader we need right now. He was always the leader we need.

As President Trump winds down his campaign late tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, his fifth rally of the day, ask yourself, “When have you ever seen thousands of women AND MEN chanting ‘We love you!’ to a US President?”

Never.
James Woods tweeted out this amazing video today.

Enjoy!

And here is another video that is just sensational!

