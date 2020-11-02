https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/love-trump-america-will-prevail-ever-seen-thousands-women-men-chanting-love-us-president/

Love Trumps Hate

And the left is filled with hate.

President Trump is a historic figure.

It was predicted Trump will lead America back to God.

But Donald Trump is the leader we need right now. He was always the leader we need.

TRENDING: THE MASK IS OFF: Kamala Harris Endorses Communism Two Days Out From Election Day (VIDEO)

As President Trump winds down his campaign late tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan, his fifth rally of the day, ask yourself, “When have you ever seen thousands of women AND MEN chanting ‘We love you!’ to a US President?”

Never.

James Woods tweeted out this amazing video today.

Enjoy!

You will NEVER in your lifetime see an outpouring of love like this. This awe-inspiring devotion for @realDonaldTrump is also for an America that Democrats want to burn to the ground. Well, American patriots are sick of it. On Tuesday we take America back. pic.twitter.com/bnVa2SSuR3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 2, 2020

And here is another video that is just sensational!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

