November 2, 2020

Rep. Maxine Waters told SiriusXM’s ‘The Joe Madison Show’ Friday that she would never forgive young black voters that consider voting for President Donald Trump.

Does she even realize that young black voters aren’t asking for her forgiveness or her permission. The nerve of Democratic politicians to think that they somehow own particular groups of people in America. It doesn’t matter that Waters, a California Democrat, is Black because what she is saying is insulting.

It’s not about the color of your skin, or how much or little money you make, it’s about your own individuality and right to choose what’s best for you. I don’t think young Black voters are tossing and turning at night over what Waters thinks is best for them or the choices that they make.

I sat in and interacted with that crowd in Miami last night. I saw the enthusiasm among black and Hispanic voters; many crossover Dems. We’re seeing the same nationwide. I think Trump’s win will be much larger than predicted — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 2, 2020

It’s sad that the Democratic Party can’t see the hypocrisy in their own actions. The way many Democratic leaders speak about the Black community, or for that matter any minority community, is plain wrong and un-American.

Let’s look at what Waters said. She said it was “shameful” that young black voters might consider casting a ballot for Trump.”

She said she was angry about “black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump.”

But more and more young Black men are aligning themselves with Trump. Just look at the latest Rasmussen Reports that estimates roughly one-third of black voters will vote for Trump in the election.

“It just hurts me so bad to see blacks talking about supporting Trump. I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know why it is on their minds,” she added.

What hurts Waters, and Democrats like her the most, is the fact that some of America’s youth and the Black community in general is awakening to the truth, as well as the failed policies of the Democratic Party .

How can she with a straight face call Trump “a racist.”

She said “he does not have any appreciation for black people and black women in particular.He has no respect for us. He is not doing anything for us. For those black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terrible mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities.”

It’s all lies. Trump’s economic policies prior to COVID-19 outbreak led to the lowest unemployment rate for Black Americans, Latinos and other minorities in U.S. history. He is also the first President to keep his promises to the Black community by reversing the dangerous policies established in the U.S. criminal justice system that led to massive incarceration of young Black me.

Trump passed the First Step Act and his White House has been open to all people regardless of their economic, cultural or political status. It’s the reason so many Black rap artists, businessmen and religious leaders have shifted from the Democratic Party to the Trump administration.

You can follow Sara A Carter on Twitter @SaraCarterDC

