The base is fired up, and Bill Barr just got an earful.

During these last few weeks of this already-wild election, President Trump has drastically shifted his rhetoric, aiming a large portion of his attacks at former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.

Trump has insinuated on several occasions that Joe Biden, or at the very least his son Hunter Biden, should be jailed, or at the very least investigated. The President’s belief seems to be that Joe Biden’s position within the US government allowed his son to access international business deals that wouldn’t otherwise be available to him. Many of President Trump’s supporters also feel this way, and have for some time.

As purported evidence of further Biden family corruption continues to find its way onto social media and the fringes of the infotainment industry, the President’s supporters have gotten much more vocal about it.

Pro-Trump demonstrators have gathered outside the home of Attorney General Bill Barr, apparently to demand that he take action against the president's Democrat rivals. The group was spotted in McLean, Virginia on Saturday afternoon by a neighbor, who claimed they were there to express frustration that Barr is 'not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden,' according to Washington Post journalist Glen Kessler. The Justice Department said that Barr went outside to greet the crowd and chatted with them amiably, according to AP reporter Mike Balsamo.

The President has recently expressed his own disappointment that Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray weren’t digging deeper into the allegations, at least publicly.