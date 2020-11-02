https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/02/mark-levin-has-a-question-for-the-fbi-after-sean-parnells-home-and-office-were-vandalized/

With the FBI investigating the Biden/Harris bus incident in Texas because House candidate Wendy Davis was on board, will they also investigate this act of vandalism against House candidate Sean Parnell?

Over to you, Director Wray: “Let’s see how fast the FBI investigates this crime”:

His campaign office was also tagged:

People are accusing Parnell of faking it, which he’s denied:

Parnell’s opponent, Rep. Conor Lamb, wants those who committed the crime held accountable:

